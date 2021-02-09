The Story of the Wise Men
The Story of the Wise Men

by

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religious / Christian / Holidays & Celebrations

Learn all about the Wise Men's journey to Bethlehem in this new board book, perfect for little ones curious about the story behind their Nativity set.
 
From Patricia A. Pingry, the best-selling author of The Story of Christmas, comes a biblically faithful retelling of the journey of the wise men. This little board book begins with the appearance of the star in the sky on the night of Jesus's birth; follows the wise men's long journey to Bethlehem, including their visit with King Herod; and culminates with the wise men presenting gifts to Jesus as he sits on his mother's lap. With simple vocabulary and fresh, contemporary illustrations, this book will make the perfect addition to the beloved The Story of . . . series. With simple vocabulary and fresh, contemporary illustrations, this book will make the perfect addition to the beloved The Story of . . . series.

