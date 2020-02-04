Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Silent Night

Silent Night

by

A joyfully illustrated board book by Caldecott Honoree Grace Lin, based on the popular Christmas carol!

This delightful holiday board book, based on the popular Christmas carol, makes the perfect Christmas gift! Bestselling and award-winning illustrator Grace Lin’s interpretation of Silent Night (originally published in 2005) features a variety of appealing characters celebrating the holiday season.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 13th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780316496605

LB Kids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews