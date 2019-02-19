Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Patricia A. Pingry
By the Author
What's the Bible All About?
Children begin hearing Bible stories at a very young age, both in the home and in the church or classroom. But without context, these stories…
Jesus and His Friends
This classic collection will introduce children to six favorite, age-appropriate New Testament Bible stories, including the birth of Jesus, the miracle of the loaves and…
Noah and His Friends
This classic collection will introduce children to six favorite, age-appropriate Old Testament Bible stories, including Noah and the ark, David and Goliath, and the story…
The Story of George Washington
An approachable way to introduce young children to the first president of the United States.
Story of Star Spangled Banner
A reformat of this best-selling title into our vertical board book format. This little board book introduces young children to the story of how the…
Story Of Americas Birthday
This little book presents the story of the founding of America in words that are simple enough for a toddler to understand. Vibrant illustrations paired…
The Story of Saint Patrick's Day
In about 200 words, this little book presents the story of Saint Patrick's Day in a way that is simple enough for a toddler to…
The Story of Christmas
A classic bestseller presented in a new size with fresh, bright illustrations. Here is the story of the Nativity told in 200 words that are…
The Story of Easter
Introduce your little one to Easter with this classic, best-selling board book.Expertly crafted for the attention span of wiggly toddlers, this simple book tells the…
The Story of Jesus: La Historia de Jesus
This popular title is joined by its Spanish-language counterpart, in this book about the biblical life of Jesus from birth to resurrection. Each two-page spread…