Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Story of Rosa Parks
Teach little learners about Rosa Parks’ brave stand for civil rights with this 200-word board book.Read More
This little book introduces Rosa Parks, the “mother of the civil rights movement.” Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of her courageous decision to remain on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama–an action that resulted in Parks’ arrest, and ultimately, a victory for civil rights. Illustrated with rich oil paintings, The Story of Rosa Parks will help even the smallest children understand who Rosa Parks is, and why she is so important.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use