The Story of Rosa Parks

Teach little learners about Rosa Parks’ brave stand for civil rights with this 200-word board book.

This little book introduces Rosa Parks, the “mother of the civil rights movement.” Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of her courageous decision to remain on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama–an action that resulted in Parks’ arrest, and ultimately, a victory for civil rights. Illustrated with rich oil paintings, The Story of Rosa Parks will help even the smallest children understand who Rosa Parks is, and why she is so important.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: January 5th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034438

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
