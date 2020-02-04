Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different 2



What do environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, philosopher Socrates, and singer Little Richard all have in common? Each of them defied expectations — going against the grain and pursuing their dreams despite a seemingly impossible barrage of obstacles and difficulties. Their stories are incredible, as are those of tap dancer Evan Ruggiero, Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri, the brave Chernobyl Divers, and the other inspirational boys who fill the pages of this extraordinary book.





Together, their stories offer young boys the welcome alternative message that masculinity can mean many things — that it’s okay to be sensitive, to be bold, and to follow their hearts.

