Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different 2

Even More True Tales of Amazing Boys Who Changed the World

by

Illustrated by

Boys can be anything they want to be! In this sequel to the New York Times bestseller Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, Ben Brooks introduces 76 more boys and men who will inspire young readers to live boldly and true to themselves.

What do environmental activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, philosopher Socrates, and singer Little Richard all have in common? Each of them defied expectations — going against the grain and pursuing their dreams despite a seemingly impossible barrage of obstacles and difficulties. Their stories are incredible, as are those of tap dancer Evan Ruggiero, Pokémon creator Satoshi Tajiri, the brave Chernobyl Divers, and the other inspirational boys who fill the pages of this extraordinary book.

Together, their stories offer young boys the welcome alternative message that masculinity can mean many things — that it’s okay to be sensitive, to be bold, and to follow their hearts.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $16.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780762472154

Hardcover
