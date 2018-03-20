Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ben Brooks
Ben Brooks was born in 1992 and lives in Berlin. He is the author of several books, including Grow Up and Lolito, which won the Somerset Maugham Award in 2015.
By the Author
Stories for Kids Who Dare to Be Different
Boys will be boys and girls will be girls? Not in this book.The follow-up to Ben Brooks's New York Times bestselling Stories for Boys Who…
Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different
New York Times bestsellerBoys can be anything they want to be! This timely book joins and expands the gender-role conversation and gives middle-grade boys a…