Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different

True Tales of Amazing Boys Who Changed the World without Killing Dragons

by

Illustrated by

New York Times bestseller

Boys can be anything they want to be! This timely book joins and expands the gender-role conversation and gives middle-grade boys a welcome alternative message: that masculinity can mean many things.

You won’t find any stories of slaying dragons or saving princesses here. In Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, author Ben Brooks-with the help of Quinton Wintor’s striking full-color illustrations-offers a welcome alternative narrative: one that celebrates introverts and innovators, sensitivity and resilience, individuality and expression.

It’s an accessible compilation of 75 famous and not-so-famous men from the past to the present day, every single one of them a rule-breaker and stereotype-smasher in his own way. Entries include Frank Ocean, Salvador Dali, Beethoven, Barack Obama, Ai Weiwei, Jesse Owens, and so many more-heroes from all walks of life and from all over the world.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

On Sale: September 25th 2018

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 160

ISBN-13: 9780762465927

Request Desk/Exam Copy

An inspiring collection of 76 stories of famous and not-so-famous men from the past to the present day, who went on to make the world a better place through compassion, generosity, and self-belief*

Praise

Filled with interesting stories about boys (and men) that contributed and changed the world in their own ways, this text is sure to inspire young readers and show them that there are many, many different ways to make a difference.—Booklist
Meet The Author: Ben Brooks

Ben Brooks was born in 1992 and lives in Berlin. He is the author of several books, including Grow Up and Lolito, which won the Somerset Maugham Award in 2015.

