Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different
A Guided Journal
Boys can be anything they want to be! This strikingly illustrated guided journal bucks gender stereotypes and gives middle-grade boys room to explore their creativity, feelings, and dreams.Read More
In his Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different, Ben Brooks offered young boys the welcome alternative message that masculinity can mean many things — that it’s okay to be sensitive, to be bold, and to follow their hearts.
Expanding on that book’s message and featuring 60 thought-provoking prompts inspired by the likes of Ai Wei Wi, John Lennon, Confucius, astronaut Eugene Cernan, Martin Luther King, and Ken Yeang, the Stories for Boys Who Dare to Be Different Guided Journal encourages young boys to tap into their imagination, emotions, and empathy. Like its source book, the journal will inspire introverts and innovators, sensitivity and resilience, individuality and expression.
