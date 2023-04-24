Go to Hachette Book Group home

The Dream Big, Little One Collection

Contributors

By Vashti Harrison

  • Praise for Dream Big, Little One:

    "Vashti Harrison's adorable, idiosyncratic drawings...are poster-worthy." O, the Oprah Magazine
  • Praise for Little Leaders:
     
    "A book of amazing, phenomenal women." The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
     
    "Little Leaders will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of high achievers." Shelf Awareness, starred review
     
    "Beautifully designed and chock-full of information, this is a fantastic survey of black women who made and continue to make history." School Library Journal, starred review
     
    "This book just begs to be picked up.... Purely magical. Perfect for exploring together at bedtime or for children to browse independently, a gorgeous invitation for children of all backgrounds, and especially for black girls, to learn about black women who were pioneers." Kirkus, starred review
  • Praise for Little Legends:

    An Amazon Best Book of 2019
    An Amazon Best Book for November 2019, Nonfiction for Kids
    An Amazon Best Book for October 2020, Baby to Age 2
    An Amazon Best Book of 2020

    "Inspiring and healing as it educates, this volume belongs beside its companion on every bookshelf." —Kirkus Reviews, starred review

    "This striking book will resonate with readers in search of biographies of pioneering black men in history." School Library Journal, starred review

    "Filled with wonder." The Morning Show, WNYC

On Sale
Dec 12, 2023
Page Count
26 pages
Publisher
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
ISBN-13
9780316573047

Vashti Harrison

About the Author

Vashti Harrison is the New York Times bestselling author-illustrator of Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History and Little Dreamers: Visionary Women Around the World. She is an artist and filmmaker with a passion for storytelling. She earned her BA in studio art and media studies from the University of Virginia and her MFA in Film/Video from CalArts, where she snuck into animation and illustration classes to learn from Disney and DreamWorks legends. There, she rekindled a love for drawing and painting. Now she uses her love of both film and illustration to craft beautiful stories for children.

