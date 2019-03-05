Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History





An important book for readers of all ages, this beautifully illustrated and engagingly written volume brings to life true stories of black men in history.





Among these biographies, readers will find aviators and artists, politicians and pop stars, athletes and activists. The exceptional men featured include artist Aaron Douglas, civil rights leader John Lewis, dancer Alvin Ailey, filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, musician Prince, photographer Gordon Parks, tennis champion Arthur Ashe, and writer James Baldwin.





The legends in this book span centuries and continents, but what they have in common is that each one has blazed a trail for generations to come.



