Why do crushes make a person go crazy?

Where is the best place to break up?

What’s up with bad teenage mustaches?





With chapters covering everything from dating, kissing, and shaving, to moods, peer pressure, bullying, and drugs, The Teenage Guy’s Survival Guide offers the real deal on everything guys want to know. Author Jeremy Daldry tackles the various issues adolescent boys face with irreverence and true understanding – and without giving them a nervous breakdown.





This revised second edition has been updated to address all sexualities, to reflect changes in the way kids hang out and party, and to tackle the myriad of other challenges brought on by today’s social media-driven world. Like nothing else in the market, The Teenage Guy’s Survival Guide gives kids the advice they need from someone who feels like a big brother.