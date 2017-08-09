Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Teenage Guy's Survival Guide
The Real Deal on Going Out, Growing Up, and Other Guy Stuff
The go-to book about growing up for teenage (or soon-to-be teenage) boys everywhere, updated with brand-new content for today’s social media-driven world.Read More
Why do crushes make a person go crazy?
Where is the best place to break up?
What’s up with bad teenage mustaches?
With chapters covering everything from dating, kissing, and shaving, to moods, peer pressure, bullying, and drugs, The Teenage Guy’s Survival Guide offers the real deal on everything guys want to know. Author Jeremy Daldry tackles the various issues adolescent boys face with irreverence and true understanding – and without giving them a nervous breakdown.
This revised second edition has been updated to address all sexualities, to reflect changes in the way kids hang out and party, and to tackle the myriad of other challenges brought on by today’s social media-driven world. Like nothing else in the market, The Teenage Guy’s Survival Guide gives kids the advice they need from someone who feels like a big brother.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
* "Without being overly earnest or condescending, this [book]...tackles everything from asking a girl out to demystifying the emotional and physical minefield of adolescence....Daldry's tone is irreverent and warmly sarcastic."—Booklist (starred review)
"[Like] a helpful big brother...packed with detailed advice about meaty matters."
—The Bulletin
"A pretty cool little book...breezy, humorous, and hip."—VOYA