Follow Your Dreams, Little One
New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Vashti Harrison shines a bold, joyous light on black men through history in this board book edition of Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History.Read More
This beautifully illustrated and written board book brings to life true stories of black men in history. Readers will find aviators and artists, politicians and pop stars, athletes and activists. The exceptional men featured include artist Aaron Douglas, civil rights leader John Lewis, dancer Alvin Ailey, filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, musician Prince, photographer Gordon Parks, tennis champion Arthur Ashe, and writer James Baldwin.
The legends in this book span centuries and continents, but what they have in common is that each one has blazed a trail for generations to come.
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Little Legends:
An Amazon Best Book of 2019
An Amazon Best Book for November 2019, Nonfiction for Kids
* "Inspiring and healing as it educates, this volume belongs beside its companion on every bookshelf."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
* "This striking book will resonate with readers in search of biographies of pioneering black men in history."—School Library Journal, starred review
* "Inventors, authors, musicians, activists and others come to life."—Shelf Awareness, starred review
"Celebrate[s] boys and men."
—Wall Street Journal
"Filled with wonder."
—WNYC, The Morning Show
Praise for Little Leaders:
"A book of amazing, phenomenal women."
---The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
"Little Leaders will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of high achievers." ---Shelf Awareness (Starred Review)
"Beautifully designed and chock-full of information, this is a fantastic survey of black women who made and continue to make history." ---School Library Journal (Starred Review)
"This book just begs to be picked up.... Purely magical. Perfect for exploring together at bedtime or for children to browse independently, a gorgeous invitation for children of all backgrounds, and especially for black girls, to learn about black women who were pioneers." ---Kirkus Reviews (Starred Review)