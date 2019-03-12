Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History

New York Times bestselling author-illustrator Vashti Harrison shines a bold, joyous light on black men through history.

An important book for readers of all ages, this beautifully illustrated and engagingly written volume brings to life true stories of black men in history.

Among these biographies, readers will find aviators and artists, politicians and pop stars, athletes and activists. The exceptional men featured include artist Aaron Douglas, civil rights leader John Lewis, dancer Alvin Ailey, filmmaker Oscar Micheaux, musician Prince, photographer Gordon Parks, tennis champion Arthur Ashe, and writer James Baldwin.

The legends in this book span centuries and continents, but what they have in common is that each one has blazed a trail for generations to come.

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Boys & Men

On Sale: November 12th 2019

Price: $10.99 / $13.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9780316475167

