Christmas Story
Christmas Story

by

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824919115

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: August 15th 2013

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

PAGE COUNT: 22

Board book
This little board book gently introduces young children to the meaning of Christmas, using only about 200 words. From the Annunciation by the angel, to the birth of Jesus, to the appearance of the angels to the shepherds, the events of the first Christmas are explained in simple words and illustrated with bright, colorful artwork. This book, here in a fresh size and updated design, is a new edition of an enduring Christmastime classic. Ages 2-5.

