Introduce little learners to Abraham Lincoln's childhood and presidency with this 200-word board book.



This little book introduces Abraham Lincoln, the sixteenth president of the United States. Simple, toddler-friendly text tells the story of his childhood, his rise to the presidency, and the part he played in the U.S. Civil War. Illustrated with rich oil paintings, The Story of Abraham Lincoln will help even the smallest children understand who Abraham Lincoln is, and why he is so important.