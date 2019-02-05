25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

Who Named Their Pony Macaroni?
Who Named Their Pony Macaroni?

Poems About White House Pets

by Marilyn Singer

Illustrated by Ryan McAmis

On Sale

Oct 1, 2019

Page Count

48 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781484789995

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & First Families (u.s.)

Description

A family of mice.
A runaway goat.
A mischievous snake.
A shocking parrot.
A pardoned turkey.
A pampered raccoon.
A ghostbusting dog.
A celebrity cow.
The White House housed more than presidents and First Families–who could forget the furry, scaly, feathered friends who impressed the press, guarded their charges, and kept them company through all the ups and downs of their respective terms?
Marilyn Singer’s compelling poems will delight readers with stories of the creatures who sat beside our country’s leaders, as she draws intriguing connections between the animals and the administrations they accompanied. Mixed-media illustrations by Ryan McAmis lend humor and vivacity, and detailed back matter explores each president’s pet history in more depth.

