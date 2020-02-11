Marilyn Singer is the author of more than one hundred books for children and young adults, including Have You Heard About Lady Bird?: Poems About Our First Ladies; Rutherford B., Who Was He?: Poems About Our Presidents; Feel the Beat!: Dance Poems that Zing from Salsa to Swing; Mirror Mirror; Echo Echo; and Monster Museum. She lives with her husband and a variety of creatures in Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, Connecticut. Visit her at is the author of more than one hundred books for children and young adults, including; and. She lives with her husband and a variety of creatures in Brooklyn, New York, and Washington, Connecticut. Visit her at http://www.marilynsinger.net

Ryan McAmis is a designer and illustrator whose clients have included the Washington Post, British GQ, Esquire UK, Politico, the Wall Street Journal, NYU, the Observer, Glamour, New Statesman, InStyle, National Journal, Soho House London, Les Echos, La Vanguardia, Mother London, Apple, and the Economist. Ryan is based in Brooklyn, New York, where he is currently at work building a miniature scale model of an Italian Gothic cathedral. Find out more at ryanmcamis.com.