Have You Heard About Lady Bird?

Have You Heard About Lady Bird?

Poems About Our First Ladies

The role of First Lady has been defined differently by each woman who’s held it, but all of them left an impact on our nation as partner of the commander in chief.
Incisive poetry by Marilyn Singer and energetic art by Nancy Carpenter provide a fascinating glimpse into the lives of women-from Martha Washington to Eleanor Roosevelt to Lady Bird Johnson-who variously embraced the position and shied away from it, craved the spotlight and fiercely guarded their privacy, took controversial stands and championed for the status quo. Detailed back matter includes short biographies, quotations, and more.
Notable Children's Trade Book in the Field of Social Studies (NCSS/CBC), 2019

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Presidents & First Families (u.s.)

On Sale: October 16th 2018

Price: $17.99 / $18.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 56

ISBN-13: 9781484726600

PRAISE FOR RUTHERFORD B., WHO WAS HE?: POEMS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENTS2014 Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award Honor
PRAISE FOR RUTHERFORD B., WHO WAS HE?: POEMS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENTS2015 Texas Bluebonnet Award Nominee
PRAISE FOR RUTHERFORD B., WHO WAS HE?: POEMS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENTS2015 Young Hoosier Book Award Masterlist
"[I]mpressive. . . . [A] wonderful teaching tool."—School Library Journal, starred review
"[Singer] infuses the familiar with new meaning."—Publishers Weekly
"Singer shows mastery of poetic forms."—Kirkus Reviews
"A visually explosive mixture of fact and verse, this may not be the first presidential poetry collection for kids out there, but by gum it's the best."—Elizabeth Bird, A Fuse #8 Production
