Have You Heard About Lady Bird?
Poems About Our First Ladies
The role of First Lady has been defined differently by each woman who’s held it, but all of them left an impact on our nation as partner of the commander in chief.
Incisive poetry by Marilyn Singer and energetic art by Nancy Carpenter provide a fascinating glimpse into the lives of women-from Martha Washington to Eleanor Roosevelt to Lady Bird Johnson-who variously embraced the position and shied away from it, craved the spotlight and fiercely guarded their privacy, took controversial stands and championed for the status quo. Detailed back matter includes short biographies, quotations, and more.
PRAISE FOR RUTHERFORD B., WHO WAS HE?: POEMS ABOUT OUR PRESIDENTS—2015 Texas Bluebonnet Award Nominee
"[Singer] infuses the familiar with new meaning."—Publishers Weekly
"Singer shows mastery of poetic forms."—Kirkus Reviews
"[I]mpressive. . . . [A] wonderful teaching tool."—School Library Journal, starred review
"A visually explosive mixture of fact and verse, this may not be the first presidential poetry collection for kids out there, but by gum it's the best."—Elizabeth Bird, A Fuse #8 Production
