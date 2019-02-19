Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Story of Saint Patrick's Day
In about 200 words, this little book presents the story of Saint Patrick’s Day in a way that is simple enough for a toddler to understand. Vibrant illustrations are paired with the text and help create the connection between the story of the life of Saint Patrick and the way the holiday is celebrated today. Parents can use this book to introduce little ones to the meaning behind Saint Patrick’s Day. Ages 2-5.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use