The Story of Saint Patrick's Day

In about 200 words, this little book presents the story of Saint Patrick’s Day in a way that is simple enough for a toddler to understand. Vibrant illustrations are paired with the text and help create the connection between the story of the life of Saint Patrick and the way the holiday is celebrated today. Parents can use this book to introduce little ones to the meaning behind Saint Patrick’s Day. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations

On Sale: January 1st 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918934

Board book
