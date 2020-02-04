Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

One Baby Jesus

One Baby Jesus

by

by

Experience the events of the first Christmas Day with this playful twist on “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” featuring one Baby Jesus, three Wise Men, eight angels, and more.

This sweet and colorful board book offers a new twist on the classic song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” From “one Baby Jesus” to “three Wise Men giving” and “eight angels singing,” the text recounts the events of the biblical Christmas story with engaging repetition. Little ones will love joining in the storytelling and counting the elements on each page.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 6th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546034414

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews