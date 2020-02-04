Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
One Baby Jesus
Experience the events of the first Christmas Day with this playful twist on “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” featuring one Baby Jesus, three Wise Men, eight angels, and more.Read More
This sweet and colorful board book offers a new twist on the classic song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” From “one Baby Jesus” to “three Wise Men giving” and “eight angels singing,” the text recounts the events of the biblical Christmas story with engaging repetition. Little ones will love joining in the storytelling and counting the elements on each page.
Board book
