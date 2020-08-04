Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Story of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Introduce little learners to the intriguing story behind America’s national anthem with this 200-word board book.

What’s the story behind America’s national anthem? With this simple and factual introduction, young children will learn how the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” came to be written. Engaging illustrations depict when Francis Scott Key witnessed a battle in the War of 1812 and memorialized it in a moving poem. In addition, toddlers will learn basic “flag manners.” Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, this board book distills a pivotal moment in history for little learners.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / Symbols, Monuments, National Parks, Etc.

On Sale: April 20th 2021

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546015055

Board book
