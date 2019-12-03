Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Story of the Mayflower

The Story of the Mayflower

by

Bestselling author Patricia A. Pingry introduces young children to the historic voyage of the Mayflower with this simply written board book that releases just in time for the 400th anniversary of the landing of the ship.

What happened when the Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower 400 years ago? With this simple and factual introduction, children can learn about the preparations, voyage, and landing of the Mayflower. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, this board book distills a pivotal moment in history for little learners.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / History / United States / Colonial & Revolutionary Periods

On Sale: August 18th 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9781546033783

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews