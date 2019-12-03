Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Story of the Mayflower
Bestselling author Patricia A. Pingry introduces young children to the historic voyage of the Mayflower with this simply written board book that releases just in time for the 400th anniversary of the landing of the ship.Read More
What happened when the Pilgrims set sail on the Mayflower 400 years ago? With this simple and factual introduction, children can learn about the preparations, voyage, and landing of the Mayflower. Thoroughly researched and historically accurate, this board book distills a pivotal moment in history for little learners.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use