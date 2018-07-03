Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Guts & Glory: The American Revolution
This fourth book in the action-packed Guts & Glory series takes readers through the exciting and fascinating history of the American Revolution. Perfect for history buffs and fans of the Broadway hit show Hamilton!
From George Washington crossing the icy Delaware, to Molly Pitcher fearlessly firing her cannon, the people of the American Revolution were some of the bravest and most inspiring of all time. Jump into a riot in the streets of Boston, join the Culper Spy Ring as they steal secrets in the dead of night, and watch the signing of the Declaration of Independence in this accessible, illustrated guide to the birth of the United States.
History buff and popular blogger Ben Thompson’s extensive research and irresistible storytelling make history come alive in this fourth book in the unforgettable Guts & Glory series.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Guts & Glory: The American Revolution:"The strength here, as in others in the series, is the lively storytelling style... Lovers of Hamilton: An American Musical will enjoy the information and breezy tone."—Kirkus Reviews
"Thompson's books are a meaty delight. Digestible chapters are packed with info, one-page bios hit the highlights of their subject's lives, and sidebars full of interesting tidbits are all part of the appeal of the nonfiction Guts & Glory series.... A very satisfying read that even adults will find useful."—Booklist
"Even true history buffs will be well satisfied with the detailed facts. This book is recommended for readers who enjoy history and learning about the people and events that have shaped our world. Add this to a collection that needs this type of detailed narrative nonfiction."—School Library Connection
Praise for Guts & Glory: The American Civil War:
"The book's greatest strength is its colloquial storytelling.... Thompson's passion for his subject is infectious.... An easy, breezy series opener that should help create a few new history buffs."—Kirkus Reviews
"The book's greatest strength is its colloquial storytelling.... Thompson's passion for his subject is infectious.... An easy, breezy series opener that should help create a few new history buffs."—Kirkus Reviews
"Action-packed.... Thompson adopts an urgent and sometimes humorous tone that conveys infectious enthusiasm.... A rousing introduction to this defining conflict that makes the history appealing and relatable."—Publishers Weekly
"Thompson displays a solid knowledge of the Civil War.... He ably covers major battles, campaigns, and figures...mixing informational passages and fact boxes with colorful action sequences."—School Library Journal
"An entertaining overview.... What brings these events to life, particularly for reluctant readers, is Thompson's spirited, conversational narration.... Should keep students engaged."
—Booklist
—Booklist