Teach your little historian about the founding of America with this exciting 200-word board book.





This simple, engaging book introduces little ones to the story of the origins of America. Colorful illustrations paired with the toddler-friendly text help to explain the connection between the Declaration of Independence and the American Revolution, and today’s Fourth of July festivities. Thoroughly researched, historically accurate, and accessible for even the youngest of children, The Story of America’s Birthday helps readers understand the reasons we celebrate the birthday of our country every year.



