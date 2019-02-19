Easter Story

Discover the story of Easter with this best-selling board book for toddlers.
Parents can use this little book, with its simple words and colorful illustrations, to gently introduce even very young children to the meaning of Easter. From Jesus’ ministry to his miraculous Resurrection, the events surrounding the first Easter are explained in a way that little ones will understand. A proven classic, this book will make a great addition to any Easter basket.
