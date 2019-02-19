Easter Story
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Easter Story

by Patricia A. Pingry

Worthy Kids

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Board book / ISBN-13: 9780824918996

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: February 1st 2013

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

PAGE COUNT: 22

Board book
Discover the story of Easter with this best-selling board book for toddlers.

Parents can use this little book, with its simple words and colorful illustrations, to gently introduce even very young children to the meaning of Easter. From Jesus’ ministry to his miraculous Resurrection, the events surrounding the first Easter are explained in a way that little ones will understand. A proven classic, this book will make a great addition to any Easter basket.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less