First Easter

With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh take on the story of Easter is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn that Jesus was God’s son, that he fed the hungry and healed the sick, that he had the Last Supper with his twelve disciples, and that he died and rose again. Written and illustrated with childlike wonder, this book will make a sweet addition to any child’s Easter basket.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: February 12th 2019

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 16

ISBN-13: 9780824916855

Board book
