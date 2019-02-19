Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Susana Gay
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
First Easter
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh take on the story of Easter is just right for babies and toddlers.…
First Christmas
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Christmas is just right for…
Baby Moses
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh take on the story of Moses is just right for babies…
Jonah and the Big Fish
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Jonah is just right for…
In the Beginning
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Creation is just right for…
Noah's Ark
With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Noah and his ark is…