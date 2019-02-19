Susana Gay is an award-winning graphic designer and the owner of Threehaus, a branding and design studio in Winter Park, Florida. Susana collaborated with her seven-year-old son, Owen, to create Noah’s Ark as a gift for a family baptism. After Owen retold the story, Susana polished the text and created the art. They followed Noah’s Ark with In the Beginning, Jonah and the Big Fish, Baby Moses, First Christmas, and First Easter, resulting in a series of unique and beautiful introductions to favorite childhood Bible stories.