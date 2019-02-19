With its bold, modern art and simple text of about 100 words, this fresh new take on the story of Creation is just right for babies and toddlers. Children will learn that in the beginning, everything was dark. Then God said, “Let there be light.” He created the seas and the land, the sun and the moon, all the creatures on the earth . . . and us! And then God rested. This charming depiction of God’s Creation makes a perfect gift for little ones.