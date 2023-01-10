Mini House: Noah's Ark

Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman’s 2.2-million-copy-bestselling Mini House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn it around. You peer inside the windows, and then you pop the latch, opening the door to the story-and to a child’s imagination.



A big storm is brewing and Noah’s taking the animals on a forty-day cruise! Noah’s Ark is a ship-shape counting book set on big wide boat spilling over with animals.



Selection of the Children’s Book-of-the-Month Club. 410,000 copies in print.