Free shipping on orders $35+

Mini House: Noah's Ark
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Mini House: Noah's Ark

by Peter Lippman

Regular Price $11.95

Regular Price $15.95 CAD

Board book
Board book

Regular Price $11.95

Regular Price $15.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 1, 1994. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 1, 1994

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

Hachette Logo Large Light blue Hachette logo with icon and text

ISBN-13

9781563056628

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Religion / Bible Stories / General

Description

Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman’s 2.2-million-copy-bestselling Mini House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn it around. You peer inside the windows, and then you pop the latch, opening the door to the story-and to a child’s imagination.

A big storm is brewing and Noah’s taking the animals on a forty-day cruise! Noah’s Ark is a ship-shape counting book set on big wide boat spilling over with animals.

Selection of the Children’s Book-of-the-Month Club. 410,000 copies in print.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Mini House