Mini House: Old MacDonald's Barn
by Peter Lippman

Board book
On Sale

Oct 1, 1993

Page Count

20 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781563055003

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Farm Animals

Description

It’s time for everyone’s favorite barnyard sing-along with Old MacDonald’s Barn. Join in the foot-stomping fun! Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman’s bestselling Mini-House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn it around. You peer inside the windows, and then you pop the latch, opening the door to the story-and to a child’s imagination.

Selection of the Children’s Book-of-the-Month Club.

Mini House