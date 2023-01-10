Free shipping on orders $35+
Peter Lippman
By the Author
Mini House: Mother Goose's House
Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman's 2.2-million-copy-bestselling Mini-House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn…
Mini House: The Enchanted Castle
Here’s the story of Sleeping Beauty, delightfully retold with cats, dogs, and other animals instead of people. Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman's bestselling Mini-House series…
Mini House: Noah's Ark
Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman's 2.2-million-copy-bestselling Mini House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You…
Mini House: Firehouse Co. No. 1
Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman's 2.2-million-copy-bestselling Mini-House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn…
Mini House: Old MacDonald's Barn
It’s time for everyone’s favorite barnyard sing-along with Old MacDonald's Barn. Join in the foot-stomping fun! Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman's bestselling Mini-House series is…