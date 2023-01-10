Mini House: The Enchanted Castle

Here’s the story of Sleeping Beauty, delightfully retold with cats, dogs, and other animals instead of people. Colorful, chunky, irresistible. Peter Lippman’s bestselling Mini-House series is a hit with kids and adults alike. You pick one up. You hold it. You turn it around. You peer inside the windows, and then you pop the latch, opening the door to the story-and to a child’s imagination.



Selection of the Children’s Book-of-the-Month Club.