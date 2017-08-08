Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Battlefield of the Mind for Kids
The newest edition of BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND FOR KIDS, based on Joyce Meyer’s most popular book of all time, offers children peace of mind and the spiritual encouragement that’s just right for them.Read More
Kids will learn:
-How to identify and be guided by their own thoughts, instead of following the crowd,
-How to better understand the Bible, becoming secure in God’s best for them,
-And how to take control of their thought life, a foundation for happy, successful school years.
Edition: Revised
