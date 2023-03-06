Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Battlefield of the Mind for Kids
This item is a preorder.
Description
The newest edition of BATTLEFIELD OF THE MIND FOR KIDS, based on Joyce Meyer’s most popular book of all time, offers children peace of mind and the spiritual encouragement that’s just right for them.
Kids will learn:
-How to identify and be guided by their own thoughts, instead of following the crowd,
-How to better understand the Bible, becoming secure in God’s best for them,
-And how to take control of their thought life, a foundation for happy, successful school years.
