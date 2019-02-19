Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What Is Easter?

An engaging introduction to the true meaning of Easter, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams’ warm, humorous text lists all of the things that Easter might be about, only to conclude that it is truly about celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus, our Savior. Through the whimsical art and rhyming, fun-to-read verse, even the youngest child will come to understand what Easter is. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: February 1st 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780824918781

