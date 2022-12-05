Jane Breskin Zalben is the acclaimed creator of the beloved Beni book series, including Beni’s Family Treasury and Beni’s Family Cookbook for the Jewish Holidays, which was an ALA Notable Children's Book and a CBC Not Just for Children Anymore pick. She is the recipient of four Sydney Taylor Book Awards, most recently for A Moon for Moe and Mo. Jane has written and illustrated more than fifty books—picture books through young-adult fiction—over a four-decade career. Also a painter of contemporary abstract art, she splits her time between Long Island City and Port Washington, New York. She welcomes you to visit her website: http://www.janebreskinzalben.com.