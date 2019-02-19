Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
My First Trick or Treat
This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to trick-or-treating. Included are words such as pumpkin, scarecrow, leaf, and candy, with special emphasis on the playful side of this favorite fall holiday. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Board book
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use