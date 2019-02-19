Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Trick or Treat

My First Trick or Treat

by

This cheerful collection of colorful images and simple words provides the perfect introduction to trick-or-treating. Included are words such as pumpkin, scarecrow, leaf, and candy, with special emphasis on the playful side of this favorite fall holiday. The small size and heavy pages make this sweet book perfect for little hands.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Halloween

On Sale: August 9th 2016

Price: $5.99 / $8.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824919788

Board book
What's Inside

