What Is Christmas?

A new size for this popular introduction to Christmas for littles ones. Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Christmas, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams' warm, humorous text lists all of the things that Christmas might be about, only to conclude that it is truly about celebrating the birth of Jesus, our Savior. Through the whimsical art and rhyming, fun-to-read verse, even the youngest child will come to understand what Christmas is. Ages 2-5.