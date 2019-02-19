Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

What Is Christmas?

What Is Christmas?

by

A new size for this popular introduction to Christmas for littles ones. Here's an engaging introduction to the true meaning of Christmas, now in a new, convenient size. Michelle Medlock Adams' warm, humorous text lists all of the things that Christmas might be about, only to conclude that it is truly about celebrating the birth of Jesus, our Savior. Through the whimsical art and rhyming, fun-to-read verse, even the youngest child will come to understand what Christmas is. Ages 2-5.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: October 1st 2011

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 24

ISBN-13: 9780824918859

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews