Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Happy Birthday, Jesus!

Happy Birthday, Jesus!

by

Birthdays are always a special time for children. And there is one special birthday we celebrate each year–Jesus’ birthday. This charming little book recognizes the birthday aspect of Christmas, a concept even very young children understand. Rhyming text and colorful illustrations depict a family decorating in honor of Jesus, singing “Happy Birthday” to Him, and even making a birthday cake! The story is a great way to introduce children to the holiday and involve them in celebrating the true meaning of Christmas: the amazing gift of Jesus Christ.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Christmas & Advent

On Sale: September 1st 2010

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824918620

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews