Happy Birthday, Jesus!

Birthdays are always a special time for children. And there is one special birthday we celebrate each year–Jesus’ birthday. This charming little book recognizes the birthday aspect of Christmas, a concept even very young children understand. Rhyming text and colorful illustrations depict a family decorating in honor of Jesus, singing “Happy Birthday” to Him, and even making a birthday cake! The story is a great way to introduce children to the holiday and involve them in celebrating the true meaning of Christmas: the amazing gift of Jesus Christ.