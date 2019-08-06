I Love You . . . Bigger Than the Sky

Bestselling author Michelle Medlock Adams perfectly portrays unconditional love in this sweetly illustrated padded board book.





Animals and humans express their immeasurable love for their kids in this endearing book. Grab your little one and snuggle in close as eagles, squirrels, whales, and more describe a love bigger than the sky, taller than the trees, and wider than the sea. With a cushy, padded cover and adorable illustrations, this book is the perfect way to say “I love you.”