Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Day of School

My First Day of School

by

In this lively board book, a young boy starts his first day of school not knowing what to expect. Follow along as he explores his classroom, makes new friends, and enjoys all the creative and interesting activities school can offer. My First Day of School helps first-time students, from preschoolers to kindergartners, understand what happens at school, while providing parents the opportunity to answer questions their child may have. An enthusiastic narrator and bright, cheerful illustrations will have first-time students eagerly anticipating their first day of school.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / New Experience

On Sale: July 11th 2017

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9780824916572

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews