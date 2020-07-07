Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

With the whimsy of Oliver Jeffers, the accessibility of Todd Parr, and empowerment of Peter Reynolds, this crossover gift book invites readers to ponder and celebrate the magic of being alive.

Beginning with the birth of a baby, the story takes the reader on a journey through life, navigates the ups and downs, and culminates in a deeply satisfying sense of the wonder and awe in being human.

With a charming gift book trim size, a unique and inspiring message delivered in an artful, accessible package, Spark will strike a chord with both children and adults.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / New Experience

On Sale: March 16th 2021

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 40

ISBN-13: 9780316424653

Hardcover
What's Inside

