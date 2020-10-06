Jenny Mei Is Sad
Jenny Mei Is Sad

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780316537711

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
A picture book about sadness and how to be a good friend

My friend Jenny Mei is sad. But you might not be able to tell.

Jenny Mei still smiles a lot. She makes everyone laugh. And she still likes blue Popsicles the best. But, her friend knows that Jenny Mei is sad, and does her best to be there to support her.

This beautifully illustrated book is perfect for introducing kids to the complexity of sadness, and to show them that the best way to be a good friend, especially to someone sad, is by being there for the fun, the not-fun, and everything in between.

