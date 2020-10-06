Tracy Subisak

There was a time when Tracy Subisak was very, very sad. Tracy’s friends helped her through this time by going on walks with her, eating favorite foods together, and giving her big hugs often. She is the illustrator of several picture books, including the award-winning Shawn Loves Sharks by Curtis Manley and the nonfiction picture book Wood, Wire, Wings: Emma Lilian Todd Invents an Airplane by Kirsten Larson. Tracy is from Ohio and now lives in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about Tracy, you can visit her website, tracysubisak.com and her Instagram, @tracysubisak.