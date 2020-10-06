Tracy Subisak
There was a time when Tracy Subisak was very, very sad. Tracy’s friends helped her through this time by going on walks with her, eating favorite foods together, and giving her big hugs often. She is the illustrator of several picture books, including the award-winning Shawn Loves Sharks by Curtis Manley and the nonfiction picture book Wood, Wire, Wings: Emma Lilian Todd Invents an Airplane by Kirsten Larson. Tracy is from Ohio and now lives in the Pacific Northwest. To learn more about Tracy, you can visit her website, tracysubisak.com and her Instagram, @tracysubisak.Read More
By the Author
Jenny Mei Is Sad
A picture book about sadness and how to be a good friendMy friend Jenny Mei is sad. But you might not be able to tell.Jenny…