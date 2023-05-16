Sorry, Snail

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 16, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

This zany, charming story will teach kids the importance of an apology—a real apology — and that sometimes, it’s okay to be mad!



Look at that slimy body.

That silly shell.

Those tentacle eyes!

I just can’t look at you anymore, snail.



Ari is feeling angry. When she takes that anger out on an innocent snail, the snail demands an apology! Through hilarious situation after hilarious situation, Ms. Snail and her friends appear at every corner of Ari’s life, waiting for the most genuine, sincerest apology.