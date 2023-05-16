Orders over $45 ship FREE

Sorry, Snail
Sorry, Snail

by Tracy Subisak

Hardcover
On Sale

May 16, 2023

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316537728

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Social Themes / Emotions & Feelings

Description

This zany, charming story will teach kids the importance of an apology—a real apology — and that sometimes, it’s okay to be mad!

Look at that slimy body.
That silly shell.
Those tentacle eyes!
I just can’t look at you anymore, snail.
 
Ari is feeling angry. When she takes that anger out on an innocent snail, the snail demands an apology! Through hilarious situation after hilarious situation, Ms. Snail and her friends appear at every corner of Ari’s life, waiting for the most genuine, sincerest apology.

