Anne Kennedy Brady

Anne Kennedy Brady’s first book, penned at age six, featured an entrepreneurial mermaid with a penchant for ice-cream sundaes. More recently, she has written six professionally produced plays, and over two dozen children’s books, often partnering with her mother, author Pamela Kennedy. Anne traversed the US as part of a military family before graduating high school in Honolulu and earning a BA in Creative Writing at Seattle Pacific University. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, with her husband and two young children. In her free time, Anne tries to check out as much of the local theatre scene as her babysitting budget will allow.