Anne Kennedy Brady’s first book, penned at age six, featured an entrepreneurial mermaid with a penchant for ice-cream sundaes. More recently, she has written six professionally produced plays, and over two dozen children’s books, often partnering with her mother, author Pamela Kennedy. Anne traversed the US as part of a military family before graduating high school in Honolulu and earning a BA in Creative Writing at Seattle Pacific University. She currently resides in Chicago, Illinois, with her husband and two young children. In her free time, Anne tries to check out as much of the local theatre scene as her babysitting budget will allow.Read More
By the Author
Super You!
Celebrate the little hero in every child with this encouraging board book. Kids love to pretend they have super powers, "flying" around in capes. But parents and…
Very Veggie Bedtime Prayers
This new VeggieTales book of bedtime prayers is perfect for easing the daily transition from playtime to sweet dreams. These rhyming, toddler-friendly prayers will help…
Very Veggie Devos for Little Ones
This collection of thirty simple devotions written for two- to four-year-olds is crafted to spark questions and begin conversations. From celebrating God's love for us…