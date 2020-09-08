Super You!
Super You!

by Anne Kennedy Brady

Illustrated by Ela Smietanka

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546012658

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: March 8th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Superheroes

PAGE COUNT: 24

Board book
Celebrate the little hero in every child with this encouraging board book. 

Kids love to pretend they have super powers, "flying" around in capes. But parents and grandparents see all the ways their little one is heroic—learning and growing and trying so much every day. Vivid, comic-book-style artwork depicts various costumed super-kids while the lively text draws comparisons between the qualities of a superhero and the child's special qualities. Little heroes—and their adult "sidekicks"—will love Super You!

