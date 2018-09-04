How to Be a Supervillain: Bad Guys Finish First





It’s time for Victor Spoil to hang up his cape. After trying to be the supervillain his diabolical parents always wanted, it’s time he followed his own dream to become a librarian. As a nice guy who likes quiet and order, Victor knows he’ll be happy reading books for the rest of his life.





But when his library is suddenly attacked by robot ninjas and he sees his boss leap into battle, Victor learns that librarians are actually a secret league working to bring order to the whole world. It all sounds wonderful to Victor…until he finds out that his friends are planning to destroy the librarians’ plan for peace. Who’s right and who’s wrong? Sometimes it’s hard to tell if you’re a good guy…or a supervillain.